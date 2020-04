A view of 875 N. Michigan Ave.

Photo Credit: Drew Hays via Unsplash

The former John Hancock Center is one of Chicago’s iconic skyscrapers, but you might not know everything about this building.

Story Credit: Stephanie Choporis

Reporting By: Chris Walljasper

Music Credit: “Funkorama” by Kevin MacLeod

https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/3788-funkorama

Music License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/