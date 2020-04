Photo Credit: Stephanie Choporis

Club Lago has been feeding Italian fare to River North workers and residents for decades. But what happened when one Hollywood actor dropped in one night?

Story Credit: Stephanie Choporis

Music Credit: “Night In Venice” by Kevin MacLeod

https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/5763-night-in-venice

Music License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/