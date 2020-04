A view of souvenirs at Jake Melnick’s Corner Tap.

Photo Credit: Stephanie Choporis

It’s safe to say that the “Triple X” chicken wings at Jake Melnick’s Corner Tap are spicy. What happens after diners take a bite?

Story Credit: Stephanie Choporis

Music Credit: “Wah Game Loop” by Kevin MacLeod

https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/4602-wah-game-loop

Music License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/