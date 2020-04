Alpana Singh

Photo Credit: Jeff Schear Visuals

What does master sommelier Alpana Singh have in common with lawyers, musicians and biochemists? Listen to find out!

Story Credit: Stephanie Choporis

*Special Note: This interview was conducted in 2017. The Boarding House has since closed.

Music Credit: “Sweeter Vermouth” by Kevin MacLeod

https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/4450-sweeter-vermouth

Music License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/