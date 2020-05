Photo Credit: Lily Abromeit

Ping pong has been taking the U.S. by storm since the early 2010s. So, what’s the scene like in Chicago?

Story Credit: Lily Abromeit

Music Credit: “Dirt” by Nctrnm

https://freemusicarchive.org/music/Nctrnm/Mosaic/NctrnmDirt

Music License: https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-nd/4.0/