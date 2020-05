Photo Credit: Stephanie Choporis

In its early days, Mr. Beef on Orleans had a “brash” reputation. And if you were waiting in line for food, you might not want to make any of these “mistakes.”

Story Credit: Stephanie Choporis

Music Credit: “Semi-Funk” by Kevin MacLeod

https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/4333-semi-funk

Music License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/