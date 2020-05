Navy Pier pictured in 2012.

Photo Credit: Gus via Flickr

Today, Navy Pier is one of Chicago’s largest tourist attractions. But it was previously home to many other inhabitants, including college students.

Story and Reporting By: Lily Abromeit

Narrated and Produced By: Stephanie Choporis

Music Credit: “Happy Alley” by Kevin MacLeod

https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/3851-happy-alley

Music License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/